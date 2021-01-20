The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.