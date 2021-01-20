The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $348.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.50.
COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE COO traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.76. The company had a trading volume of 255,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.37 and its 200 day moving average is $329.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.