The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

