The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.20

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.42. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 33,669 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

