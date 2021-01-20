The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $8.74. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 19,822 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,766,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

