The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

