The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post $9.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $42.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.97 billion to $42.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.44 billion to $40.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $6.21. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.