The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $345.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $325.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.50.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.39. The stock had a trading volume of 133,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,711. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.