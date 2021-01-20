The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556,593 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

