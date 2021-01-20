The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Increased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $899,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

