The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average of $272.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

