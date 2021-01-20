The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.84

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

