The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $12.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 97,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,848. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Macerich by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 815,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 205.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 423,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 104.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 353,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

