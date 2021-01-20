The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.46. The Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The Marketing Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

