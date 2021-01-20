The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.34

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 58856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

