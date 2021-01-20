The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.53-5.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.498-75.207 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.75 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.29.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,392 shares of company stock worth $78,781,323. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

