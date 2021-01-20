The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

