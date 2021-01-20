The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.37.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,140 shares of company stock worth $32,913,231. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $780.62 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $861.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.