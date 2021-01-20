The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

