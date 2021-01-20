Therapeutics Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACA) Trading Down 1.8%

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.75. 24,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 13,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:RACA)

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

