Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 409,576 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,864,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

