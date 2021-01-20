Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,578 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. 9,336,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,095,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

