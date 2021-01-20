Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

