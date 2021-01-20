Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $9.31 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,531,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

