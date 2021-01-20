Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

