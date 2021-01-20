Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

TRI opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

