THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 8.4% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $300.91 million and approximately $37.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00005426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00119249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00072749 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00257647 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00063850 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

