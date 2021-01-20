ThreeFold Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,081.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $2.31 million and $3,081.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064330 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io.

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

