thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKAMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

