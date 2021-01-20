TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.65 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $370,703.11 and $2.65 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00454288 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins.

TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

