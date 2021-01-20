Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Director Ugo Bizzarri Sells 21,249 Shares of Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total value of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,015.70.

TSE:TF opened at C$8.73 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$10.31. The company has a current ratio of 71.11, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The stock has a market cap of C$727.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.42.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.6991841 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$9.80 to C$10.07 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.89.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

