Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Trading 19.3% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.84. 211,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 216,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

