Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $2.09. Titan Medical shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 49,877 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 million, a PE ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Titan Medical by 218.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Titan Medical by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Medical by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

