TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.58 million and $3.79 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00513038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.26 or 0.03778576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016034 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TITAN is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.