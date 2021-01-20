Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.58. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 66,398 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on TLSA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $281.93 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

