TokenPay Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $320,565.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,010.57 or 0.99823884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,895,244 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

