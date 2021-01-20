Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.25

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.25 and last traded at $108.25, with a volume of 70004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.52.

TOELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

