TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.62. 235,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 137,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 78.06%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

