TON Token Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a total market cap of $559,608.23 and approximately $35,696.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00049474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00256946 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064576 BTC.

TON Token Token Profile

TON Token’s genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org.

TON Token Token Trading

TON Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

