Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.85. Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76.

About Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

