Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 132,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. 120,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

