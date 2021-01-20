Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 807 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 631,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 967,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 567,947 shares during the period.

FIXD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 21,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

