Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,795 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after buying an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after buying an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

