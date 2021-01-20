Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,956 First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of NXTG stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,314. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

