Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of GATX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,817. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $261,610.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.