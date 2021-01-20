Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $136,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.86. 6,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,573. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $226.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average of $166.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

