Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS remained flat at $$51.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,828. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

