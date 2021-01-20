Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 901 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 823,675 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

