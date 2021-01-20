TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €42.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FP. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.06 ($50.66).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €37.15 ($43.71) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.88. TOTAL SE has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.