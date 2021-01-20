Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.40

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.40 and last traded at C$21.08, with a volume of 120259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In related news, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$310,696.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,265,003.93. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $885,693.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

